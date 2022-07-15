How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Dodgers to open 2-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-51, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Angels +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 22-25 in home games and 39-51 overall. The Angels have a 26-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 58-30 overall and 28-17 in road games. The Dodgers have the No. 1 team ERA in the NL at 3.01.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 13-for-33 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .275 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)