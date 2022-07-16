MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Dodgers take on the Angels after Smith's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-52, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (1-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Angels +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels after Will Smith’s four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 22-26 record at home and a 39-52 record overall. The Angels are 26-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 59-30 record overall and a 29-17 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Smith is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)