How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game on March 28, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (Formerly Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

If you are a Dodgers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

