How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Marlins in first of 2-game series

Miami Marlins (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-3)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -143, Marlins +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.69 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record on the road last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)