How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (1-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-3)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -160, Marlins +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 158 home runs.

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)