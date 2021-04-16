How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West previously (Fox Sports West), while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North previously (Fox Sports North). Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports North and Bally Sports West – this is your only option to stream Twins and Angels games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

