MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Twins vs. Angels Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) goes to the mound for the Twins, against Jose Quintana (0-1, 16.20 ERA, 3.40 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) of the Angeles.

The Angels finished 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season. The Twins went 12-17 on the road in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 91 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.