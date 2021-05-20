 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Twins vs. Angels Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Jose Berrios will pitch for the Twins, while Giffin Canning will pitch for the Angels. The Angels have won the only game between the teams this season.

