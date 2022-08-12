How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Twins visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (57-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -125, Angels +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 49-63 record overall and a 24-32 record in home games. The Angels have a 16-45 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 26-28 record in road games and a 57-53 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward ranks third on the Angels with a .269 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 27 home runs while slugging .549. Jose Miranda is 11-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)