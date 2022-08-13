MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Minnesota Twins looking to break a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 49-64 overall and 24-33 in home games. The Angels are 38-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 27-28 on the road and 58-53 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-35 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 RBI for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 8-for-27 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Twins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)