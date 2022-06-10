How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets

In Los Angeles, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mets visit the Angels to start 3-game series

New York Mets (38-21, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-31, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 16-16 in home games and 28-31 overall. The Angels have a 20-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 38-21 overall and 19-13 on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 16 home runs for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mets: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (right hand), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)