MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

New York Mets (39-21, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-32, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (7-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (5-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 39-21 overall and 20-13 on the road. Mets hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 14 home runs while slugging .601. Jared Walsh is 9-for-38 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has 10 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .196 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)