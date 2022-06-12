How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Los Angeles, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels take on the Mets after Walsh hit for the cycle

New York Mets (39-22, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-32, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -113, Mets -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the New York Mets after Jared Walsh hit for the cycle against the Mets on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 29-32 overall and 17-17 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has a 20-14 record on the road and a 39-22 record overall. The Mets have a 32-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Angels. Walsh is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 17 home runs for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)