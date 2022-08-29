How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (78-50, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-73, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -184, Angels +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles has a 26-36 record in home games and a 55-73 record overall. The Angels have hit 145 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

New York is 33-30 on the road and 78-50 overall. The Yankees have hit 200 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .265 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 19 doubles, six triples and 28 home runs. David Fletcher is 13-for-46 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .302 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 22 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 11-for-38 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Yankees: Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)