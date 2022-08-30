How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Yankees come into matchup with the Angels on losing streak

New York Yankees (78-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-73, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Angels: Mike Mayers (1-0, 4.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Angels +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 56-73 record overall and a 27-36 record in home games. The Angels rank sixth in the AL with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 78-51 record overall and a 33-31 record on the road. The Yankees have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .426.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 19 doubles, six triples and 29 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-35 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 50 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Yankees: Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)