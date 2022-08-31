MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (79-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Angels +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 27-37 record at home and a 56-74 record overall. The Angels are 11-22 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 79-51 record overall and a 34-31 record in road games. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .269 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 20 doubles, six triples and 29 home runs. David Fletcher is 12-for-47 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 51 home runs, 76 walks and 113 RBI while hitting .297 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .240 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)