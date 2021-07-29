MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Angels are 29-23 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Athletics are 27-22 on the road. Oakland’s lineup has 128 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-0. James Kaprielian earned his fifth victory and Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Jose Suarez registered his third loss for Los Angeles.