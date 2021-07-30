How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +108, Athletics -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 29-24 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .255 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .303.

The Athletics are 28-22 on the road. The Oakland offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-0. Frankie Montas earned his ninth victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Oakland. Dylan Bundy took his eighth loss for Los Angeles.