 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Outside the LA and Bay Area, it will air nationally on Fox Sports 1, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +103, Athletics -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 29-25 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .433 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .675 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Athletics are 29-22 in road games. Oakland’s lineup has 129 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Bassitt notched his 11th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Patrick Sandoval registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports 1--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Fox Sports 1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.