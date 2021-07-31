How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Outside the LA and Bay Area, it will air nationally on Fox Sports 1, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +103, Athletics -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 29-25 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .433 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .675 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Athletics are 29-22 in road games. Oakland’s lineup has 129 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Bassitt notched his 11th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Patrick Sandoval registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.