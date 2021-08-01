MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: TBD Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, LINE: Angels -125, Athletics +108; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Angels Sunday.

The Angels are 30-25 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Athletics are 29-23 on the road. Oakland has a collective .232 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .294.

The Angels won the last meeting 1-0. Jaime Barria earned his second victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Irvin registered his 10th loss for Oakland.