How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (16-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-16, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.67 ERA, .90 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (1-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup against the Oakland Athletics as losers of three in a row.

Los Angeles has gone 12-7 in home games and 24-16 overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

Oakland is 6-15 at home and 16-24 overall. The Athletics have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse ranks fourth on the Athletics with a .272 batting average, and has three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI. Elvis Andrus is 8-for-20 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)