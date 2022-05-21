MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Athletics bring road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Oakland Athletics (17-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.67 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -156, Athletics +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 12-8 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Angels have hit 55 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Oakland has a 6-15 record in home games and a 17-24 record overall. The Athletics have a 5-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .191 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)