 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Athletics bring road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Oakland Athletics (17-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.67 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -156, Athletics +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 12-8 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Angels have hit 55 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Oakland has a 6-15 record in home games and a 17-24 record overall. The Athletics have a 5-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .191 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.