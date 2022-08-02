How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels play the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (39-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-59, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Athletics +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 43-59 overall and 23-30 at home. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Oakland has a 22-31 record on the road and a 39-65 record overall. The Athletics have a 23-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Angels are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .447. Elvis Andrus is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)