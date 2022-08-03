MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Athletics bring road losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Oakland Athletics (39-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-59, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -240, Athletics +200; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 24-30 record at home and a 44-59 record overall. The Angels are 14-41 in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland has a 39-66 record overall and a 22-32 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 8-17 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 62 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 7-for-34 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 RBI for the Athletics. Stephen Piscotty is 8-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)