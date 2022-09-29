How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels

Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 69-86 record overall and a 36-41 record in home games. The Angels have a 23-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Oakland is 30-47 in road games and 56-99 overall. The Athletics have a 31-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Angels have an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward ranks third on the Angels with a .276 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 61 RBI. Ohtani is 14-for-38 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 23 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .239 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)