How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Spring Training Game on March 20, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (Formerly Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports California all season long, you will need 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV. It is also available with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

