How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Spring Training Game on March 20, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports West

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (Formerly Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

