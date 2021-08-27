How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-8, 3.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Angels: TBD
LINE: Angels +140, Padres -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Angels Friday.
The Angels are 32-30 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .289.
The Padres are 27-32 on the road. San Diego has slugged .403 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .640.
