MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles and San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 6.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +109, Padres -126; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Diego will meet on Saturday.

The Angels are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .413 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .622 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 41 home runs.

The Padres are 28-32 on the road. San Diego is slugging .402 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .640.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-0. Joe Musgrove notched his ninth victory and Jurickson Profar went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for San Diego. Cooper Criswell registered his first loss for Los Angeles.