Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres on March 27, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego (formerly Fox Sports San Diego), Bally Sports West (formerly Fox Sports West), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego or Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Padres and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

