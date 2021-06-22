How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -129, Giants +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 21-17 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 23, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 22-16 away from home. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 107 home runs this season. Brandon Crawford leads them with 16, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Heaney earned his third victory and Anthony Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI for Los Angeles. Alex Wood took his third loss for San Francisco.