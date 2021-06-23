MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.51 ERA, .76 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -103, Giants -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 21-18 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Giants are 23-16 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his eighth victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Andrew Heaney registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.