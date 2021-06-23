 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.51 ERA, .76 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -103, Giants -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 21-18 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Giants are 23-16 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his eighth victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Andrew Heaney registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.