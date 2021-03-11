 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game on March 11, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports California all season long, you can stream it on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy