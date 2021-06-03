 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Angels Thursday. Mariners: Justus Sheffield (4-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 45 strikeouts).

The Angels are 12-15 against AL West opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Mariners are 13-10 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .205 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .264.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-0. Justus Sheffield earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Seattle. Dylan Bundy registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

