How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -136, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will meet on Saturday.

The Angels are 13-16 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Mariners are 14-11 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .262.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Shohei Ohtani secured his second victory and Justin Upton went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Hector Santiago registered his first loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

