MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Angels Saturday.

The Angels are 26-21 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .438 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Mariners are 20-23 in road games. Seattle has slugged .379 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Chris Flexen earned his ninth victory and Haniger went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Andrew Heaney registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option