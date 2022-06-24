How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mariners take road win streak into game against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 18-20 at home and 34-38 overall. The Angels have gone 24-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has gone 17-21 on the road and 32-39 overall. The Mariners are seventh in the AL with 75 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .284 for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-38 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.40 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)