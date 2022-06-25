How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners game won't be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has an 18-21 record at home and a 34-38 record overall. The Angels are 24-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle is 32-39 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Mariners have gone 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)