MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.
Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports West
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels
Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mariners try to prolong win streak, take on the Angels
Seattle Mariners (34-39, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-40, fourth in the AL West)
Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles has an 18-22 record in home games and a 34-40 record overall. The Angels rank fourth in the AL with 91 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Seattle has a 34-39 record overall and a 19-21 record in road games. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.
Sunday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 40 extra base hits (16 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.
Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Mariners: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)
Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)