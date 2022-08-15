 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mariners visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (62-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -120, Mariners +101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 51-64 record overall and a 26-33 record at home. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Seattle has a 31-28 record on the road and a 62-54 record overall. The Mariners are 42-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Angels are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .266 for the Angels. David Fletcher is 12-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 57 RBI for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 12-for-30 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .212 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

