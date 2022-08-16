How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 51-65 overall and 26-34 in home games. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 63-54 overall and 32-28 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jesse Winker is 5-for-19 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)