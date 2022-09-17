 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (80-63, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-82, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (7-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (12-8, 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -112, Angels -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 32-40 record at home and a 62-82 record overall. The Angels have a 36-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has an 80-63 record overall and a 41-31 record on the road. The Mariners have a 52-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 17-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

