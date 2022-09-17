How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (80-63, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-82, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (7-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (12-8, 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -112, Angels -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 32-40 record at home and a 62-82 record overall. The Angels have a 36-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has an 80-63 record overall and a 41-31 record on the road. The Mariners have a 52-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 17-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)