MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels bring 2-0 series lead over Mariners into game 3

Seattle Mariners (80-64, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-82, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Angels -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 2-0.

Los Angeles has a 63-82 record overall and a 33-40 record at home. The Angels have gone 22-60 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle has a 41-32 record on the road and an 80-64 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the 18th time this season. The Angels are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, six triples, 34 home runs and 89 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-36 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 9-for-29 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)