MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Online Without Cable on August 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Angels vs. Mariners Game Preview

Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels

By The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 26-35 record in home games and a 51-66 record overall. The Angels have a 33-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has a 64-54 record overall and a 33-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 43-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 11-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France ranks fourth on the Mariners with a .287 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 28 walks and 59 RBI. Mitch Haniger is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (thumb), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)