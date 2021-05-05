How to Watch Rays vs. Angels Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games. Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

The Angels are 6-6 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with nine while slugging .594 with 17 extra-base hits.

The Rays are 9-5 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .226 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .290.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-3. Luis Patino notched his first victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Tampa Bay. Alex Cobb registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

