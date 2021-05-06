 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Rays: Josh Fleming (1-3, 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) and Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Angels are 6-7 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .398.

The Rays have gone 10-5 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with seven, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Junior Guerra registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

