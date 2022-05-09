How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Rays to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (18-11, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, .69 ERA, .77 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 2.63 ERA, .96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 10-6 at home and 19-11 overall. The Angels have an 11-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record in home games and an 18-11 record overall. The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.25.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .307 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles and two home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 13-for-32 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)