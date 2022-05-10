How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels play the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (18-11, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Angels -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles has gone 11-6 in home games and 19-11 overall. The Angels have a 13-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 in home games and 18-11 overall. The Rays have a 12-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .307 for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 11-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot ranks third on the Rays with a .325 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 20 RBI. Wander Franco is 13-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)