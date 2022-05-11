 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (18-13, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.06 ERA, .99 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Rays +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 12-6 in home games and 21-11 overall. The Angels have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 in home games and 18-13 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .337 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI. Jared Walsh is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe is third on the Rays with 10 extra base hits (five doubles and five home runs). Manuel Margot is 15-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rays: 6-4, .238 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (hamstring), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

