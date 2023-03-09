How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA Exhibition Match Live For Free Without Cable
After a hiatus of two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is back! To celebrate the return of the WBC, several Major League Baseball teams will play against select national teams in Sprint Training exhibition games. The Los Angeles Angels will take on Team USA on Thursday, March 9 exclusively on Bally Sports West, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Los Angeles Angles vs. Team USA
- When: Thursday, March 9 at 3:10 p.m. ET
- TV: Bally Sports West
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA
The World Baseball Classic is a hardball lover’s dream. It’s a tournament featuring national teams from around the globe, competing against each other for national pride. The Angels will be at something of a disadvantage when facing Team USA; their star outfielder Mike Trout is on Team USA’s roster, while two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is set to compete for the Japanese national team. That means the Angels will not only be without their two best players in the exhibition contest, but one of them will be competing directly against them!
Check out the full roster of Team USA players below! If you’re an Angels fan who’s pretty emotionally attached to winning, you may want to skip it…
- C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
- C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees
- 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
- 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
- OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
- OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
- OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
- RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays
- RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies
- RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
- RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox
- RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
- RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
- RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets
- RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets
- SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
- SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies
- SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
- SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
- SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
- SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres
- SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
How to Stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just two of these providers allow you to watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM.
