How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA Exhibition Match Live For Free Without Cable

After a hiatus of two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is back! To celebrate the return of the WBC, several Major League Baseball teams will play against select national teams in Sprint Training exhibition games. The Los Angeles Angels will take on Team USA on Thursday, March 9 exclusively on Bally Sports West, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angles vs. Team USA

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA

The World Baseball Classic is a hardball lover’s dream. It’s a tournament featuring national teams from around the globe, competing against each other for national pride. The Angels will be at something of a disadvantage when facing Team USA; their star outfielder Mike Trout is on Team USA’s roster, while two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is set to compete for the Japanese national team. That means the Angels will not only be without their two best players in the exhibition contest, but one of them will be competing directly against them!

Check out the full roster of Team USA players below! If you’re an Angels fan who’s pretty emotionally attached to winning, you may want to skip it…

C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays

RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox

RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets

SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres

SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

How to Stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just two of these providers allow you to watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services