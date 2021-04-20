How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and KCOP (MyNetwork TV in LA), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and KCOP
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KCOP, while in Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest previously (Fox Sports Southwest). Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports West – this is your only option to stream Rangers and Angels games all year long.
Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Angels Tuesday.
The Angels are 1-2 against AL West teams. Los Angeles has slugged .416, good for third in the American League. Jared Walsh leads the club with a .705 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and four home runs.
The Rangers are 1-0 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .433.
The Rangers won the last meeting 6-4. Kohei Arihara recorded his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Texas. Dylan Bundy took his second loss for Los Angeles.
